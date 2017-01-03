Air NZ flight aborts two landings at ...

Air NZ flight aborts two landings at Wellington in swirling winds

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Doug and Eunice Brew's flight to Wellington from Auckland was diverted to Palmerston North, where they live, but they still had to fly to Wellington after refuelling then drive home. Passengers burst into applause once they were safely on the ground, and the pilot came out to answer any questions as they got off.

New Zealand

