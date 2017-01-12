A year on - visiting Awaroa Bay, the beach that Kiwis bought
Visitors to Awaroa Bay in the Abel Tasman National Park, also known as New Zealand Beach, after a crowd-funding campaign successfully bought the beach. The waters have calmed since the quest to buy 'The New Zealand Beach' at Awaroa gripped the country and led to people opening their wallets everywhere.
