a Switching Sidesa Pays Off For New Naval Officer

The decision to "switch sides" from sailor to officer is paying off for Midshipman Erica Williams, of Papakura, who scooped two top awards at her recent graduation. At the Royal New Zealand Navy Junior Officer Common Training Graduation Parade, held at the end of last year at the Devonport Naval Base, she received the Commodore Davis-Goff Trophy for Top Commissioned from the Ranks Officer and the Captain Palmer Parade Commander Award.

