A Life Story - Actor Michele Amas dies, 55
Michele Louise Amas, actor, poet, playwright: b October 8, 1961, Dunedin; p Danny Mulheron, 1d; p Ken Duncum; d December 26, 2016, Wellington, aged 55. Actor Michele Amas brought a rare authenticity to her characters, inhabiting them from the inside out, from the get go. She had that invisible and mysterious thing one can't train for or learn - a presence that fellow actors recalled would change the pressure in the room.
