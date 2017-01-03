A Life Story - Actor Michele Amas die...

A Life Story - Actor Michele Amas dies, 55

10 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Michele Louise Amas, actor, poet, playwright: b October 8, 1961, Dunedin; p Danny Mulheron, 1d; p Ken Duncum; d December 26, 2016, Wellington, aged 55. Actor Michele Amas brought a rare authenticity to her characters, inhabiting them from the inside out, from the get go. She had that invisible and mysterious thing one can't train for or learn - a presence that fellow actors recalled would change the pressure in the room.

