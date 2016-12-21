Young guns - Aryaman Taore founder of...

Young guns - Aryaman Taore founder of LazyAz delivery service

Teenager Aryaman Taore has built an app-based delivery business that earns $3000 a week and attracted a buyout offer of $300,000. Juggling end-of-year exams and the demands of successful delivery service LazyAz has been hard work, but worth it, says the softly spoken 18-year-old.

New Zealand

