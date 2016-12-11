Wet, windy holiday weather ahead for New Zealand
Holiday revellers hoping to soak up the sun could find themselves indoors this week as downpours, strong winds and cloudy periods are set to sweep the country. Kiwis enjoyed perfect barbie weather on Boxing Day with temperatures above 23C across much of the North Island, however, this was short-lived.
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Dec 24
|Dick USA
|1
