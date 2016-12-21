'We are over drunk patients': Top eme...

'We are over drunk patients': Top emergency department doctors

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A 70-year-old man crashed his car while driving five times over the legal alcohol limit and started yelling and fighting off medical staff trying to help him. He was among the one in four people needing treatment at the country's emergency departments last Saturday after alcohol-related incidents, according to a new snapshot taken of the departments at 2am.

New Zealand

