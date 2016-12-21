'We are over drunk patients': Top emergency department doctors
A 70-year-old man crashed his car while driving five times over the legal alcohol limit and started yelling and fighting off medical staff trying to help him. He was among the one in four people needing treatment at the country's emergency departments last Saturday after alcohol-related incidents, according to a new snapshot taken of the departments at 2am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|19 hr
|Morgan
|5
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Fri
|Foo
|6
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Fri
|martins
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec 17
|John
|4,205
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC