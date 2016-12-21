Wasp Wipeout: The human cost of 'one of NZ's most dangerous insects'
A single sting from a German or common wasp - New Zealand's most aggressive wasp species - sends a signal for others to attack. Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said a wasp's venom could trigger a serious allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|2 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|12 hr
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|13 hr
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|21 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Fri
|Morgan
|5
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Dec 21
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC