Warriena Wright balcony death - Coroner to liaise with family
The New Zealand based family of Warriena Tagpuno Wright will be contacted by the Queensland Coroner before it decides if there will be an inquest into her death. Photo / supplied Balcony death victim Warriena Wright's New Zealand-based family will be contacted by the Queensland Coroner's Office before it decides whether to hold an inquest into her death.
