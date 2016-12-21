View to a killing: that seaview could...

View to a killing: that seaview could double the price of your home

The owners of this Remuera property, on the market for $8.5m, are hoping to cash in on its seaviews. Sea vistas can add hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to a property's value, but new research has shown that not not all views of the deep blue are created equal.

