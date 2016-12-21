Tropical depression that caused flooding in Fiji swinging to east of NZ
The tropical depression that brought days of torrential rain and widespread flooding to Fiji is expected to swing to the east of New Zealand over Christmas. Its impact on this country will be largely benign, with MetService predicting a couple of days of quality - if not particularly large - surf on some North Island east coast beaches.
