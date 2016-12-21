Three men arrested after shooting at Lower Hutt
Three men from Stokes Valley and Naenae, aged 24, 30 and 33, have been arrested for a range of firearms related charges. "Two men, who were in possession of firearms and ammunition, were apprehended shortly after when a vehicle was seen leaving Stokes Valley and stopped by armed police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|2 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|12 hr
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|13 hr
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|21 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Fri
|Morgan
|5
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Dec 21
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC