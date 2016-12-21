Teen killer alleged to have breached home detention for death of mother's partner
A woman who shot dead her mother's partner has allegedly breached the home detention sentence imposed for the killing. Daryl Kirk, now 21, was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Adam Watkins on February 5, 2015, at Taita in Lower Hutt.
