Teen killer alleged to have breached ...

Teen killer alleged to have breached home detention for death of mother's partner

Wednesday Dec 21

A woman who shot dead her mother's partner has allegedly breached the home detention sentence imposed for the killing. Daryl Kirk, now 21, was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Adam Watkins on February 5, 2015, at Taita in Lower Hutt.

New Zealand

