Strong quake strikes near Solomon Islands; no tsunami threat
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - A strong earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Tuesday, but there were no initial reports of injuries or damage and it did not trigger a tsunami warning. The magnitude-6.7 quake was likely an aftershock of a powerful earthquake that hit the Solomon Islands on Dec. 9. That magnitude-7.7 quake killed one person and left hundreds with homes that were damaged or destroyed.
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec 17
|John
|4,205
