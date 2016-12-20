Strong quake strikes near Solomon Islands; no tsunami threat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - A strong earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Tuesday, but there were no initial reports of injuries or damage and it did not trigger a tsunami warning. The magnitude-6.7 quake was likely an aftershock of a powerful earthquake that hit the Solomon Islands on Dec. 9. That magnitude-7.7 quake killed one person and left hundreds with homes that were damaged or destroyed.

