Security incidents on the rise since Ashburton Work and Income shooting
Police evacuate people from buildings in the block between Main St and Broadway Ave after suspicious packages were found at the WINZ office. The number of serious security incidents recorded at Work and Income offices across New Zealand in the past year has risen by almost 75 per cent compared to the year before the 2014 Ashburton shootings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|4 hr
|BoxingDay Green
|5
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Sun
|Max paine
|6
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC