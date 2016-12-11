Security incidents on the rise since ...

Security incidents on the rise since Ashburton Work and Income shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Police evacuate people from buildings in the block between Main St and Broadway Ave after suspicious packages were found at the WINZ office. The number of serious security incidents recorded at Work and Income offices across New Zealand in the past year has risen by almost 75 per cent compared to the year before the 2014 Ashburton shootings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 4 hr BoxingDay Green 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Sun Max paine 6
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Sun Franklin Agapay 8
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Sat 420Santa 7
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Sat 420Santa 7
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Sat Dick USA 1
News Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16) Dec 21 Solarman 4
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC