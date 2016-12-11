Scots bid to enjoy longest Christmas ...

Scots bid to enjoy longest Christmas day by flying around the world

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

An eccentric Clydebank man is hoping to enjoy the longest Christmas Day ever this year - by flying around the world for 47 hours. Fraser Watt, 58, plans to stretch the day out by flying East to West across the world following the sun on commercial flights without crossing the international dateline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 11 hr Max paine 6
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community 16 hr Franklin Agapay 8
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Sat 420Santa 7
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Sat 420Santa 7
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Sat Dick USA 1
News Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16) Dec 21 Solarman 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Dec 21 Tony 4
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC