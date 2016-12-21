Rescue teams use night vision goggles...

Rescue teams use night vision goggles to find missing jet skier

Search teams using night vision goggles spent the night searching for a jet skier who went missing after a late night trip in Whanganui. The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter and police started the search on the Whanganui River about 1.30am on Friday morning.

