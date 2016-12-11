Quirky rentals: The caboose in Golden Bay
Over the summer Stuff is covering some of the South Island's quirky places to stay. Today we look at a little caboose that's become quite popular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|23 hr
|Max paine
|6
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Dec 21
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC