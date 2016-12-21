Paddler celebrates with bubbles after...

Paddler celebrates with bubbles after rounding Cape Reinga

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Lynn Paterson, also known as Red, has nearly finished circumnavigating New Zealand to raise awareness of depression. PHOTO/Michael Cunningham The 54-year-old Auckland kayaker was savouring the final days of her epic voyage off Northland's coast this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 56 min Cathy 9
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 12 hr Dilan 9
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 16 hr Kunjappa 8
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 18 hr Harvey 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Wed vargas 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Tue Sam 6
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) Dec 27 Bareit 61
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC