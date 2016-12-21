On the hunt for illegal miners as a new gold rush hits New Zealand

The 'wild west' is proving irresistible to those hoping to strike it rich but the long arm of the law is determined to keep the 'cowboys' honest When travelling up the glacial rivers that thread through parts of New Zealand's rugged South Island Jackie Adams often uses his 1500cc motorbike to move quickly over the shingle beds. But in his line of business, speedboats and helicopters can come in handy too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.