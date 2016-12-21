NZTA warns Kiwis to be patient as they try to escape the city for New Year's Eve
Those heading towards the Coromandel or Tauranga out of Auckland were warned by NZTA of heavy traffic backing up around Paeroa on SH26 and SH2. New Zealand Transport Agency has mapped out the traffic hotspots to be aware of this holiday season, and predicted further delays on SH1 south of Auckland, SH2 from Maramarua, and at SH29 in Kaimai and SH2 between Paeroa and Tauranga in the lead up to New Year's.
