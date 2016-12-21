NZ to give another $1m to Syrians affected by war
New Zealand will provide an additional $1 million to help Syrians affected by their country's brutal civil war, including those in Aleppo. Foreign Minister Murray McCully said the money would go to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been helping evacuate civilians from Aleppo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|2 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|12 hr
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|13 hr
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|21 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Fri
|Morgan
|5
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Dec 21
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC