Northland police accused of turning '...

Northland police accused of turning 'blind eye' to marijuana on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Police in Northland are turning a blind eye to marijuana on New Year's Eve as dozens light up in protest against New Zealand's drug laws. The Daktory Whangarei, a marijuana campaign group, advertised a public event on Saturday at Lower Port Rd for anyone who was interested in coming along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation 12 hr Faith from New Ba... 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 13 hr Donald 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 13 hr Donald 7
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 13 hr Rick 1
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 14 hr Fraser 9
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 14 hr Fraser 10
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 17 hr Fredii 10
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC