New Zealand's quirky properties of 2016
Looking back on the year that was, the property market was full of the usual dire commentary of an overheated market with rapidly rising prices and a supply that's nowhere near on par with demand. Tirau's corrugated iron sheep and ram sold in November to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|54 min
|Harvey
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|17 hr
|Reagan
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|21 hr
|vargas
|6
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Hussain
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Tue
|Sam
|7
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Tue
|Jake
|7
|My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Bareit
|61
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC