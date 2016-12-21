New Zealanders catch the $10 billion travel bug
New Zealanders are forecast to keep up their multi billion-dollar spending spree on overseas travel next year after they have spent about $10 billion on trips during the past year. The increase in the number of air routes and strong consumer confidence fuelled the big spend up overseas and this is expected to continue.
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Dec 24
|Dick USA
|1
