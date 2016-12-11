New Zealand woman and boy killed in bus crash as students headed to Christmas Day concert

Donald Trump's married communications director quits just two days after being appointed as female staffer hints in series of now deleted tweets that he has been involved in a sex scandal Syrian-bound Russian defense ministry plane carrying 92 people including its renowned military band crashes into the Black Sea moments after taking off from Sochi as officials rule out terrorism California man fights to have his DUI case based on a charge of driving under the influence of caffeine dismissed This is why you don't leave Christmas shopping to the last minute: Massive brawls break out in malls across the US as tempers fray and fists fly with hours to go Here comes Santa Claus! Michelle Obama and the military helps kids follow Old St. Nick's progress round the world Long Island man, 56, is arrested for 'trying to strangle his dog with a zip tie and hitting it over the head with a shovel' so ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.