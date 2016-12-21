New Zealand sets up sanctuary for tin...

New Zealand sets up sanctuary for tiny frogs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

New Zealand has declared the natural habitat of a very rare frog to be a conservation sanctuary, giving the tiny creature a chance to recover its numbers. The 400-hectare area of land is located near the town of Te Puke, in the Bay of Plenty region of North Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 15 hr Reagan 8
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 19 hr vargas 6
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Wed Hussain 8
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Wed Hussain 3
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Tue Sam 7
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Tue Jake 7
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) Dec 27 Bareit 61
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC