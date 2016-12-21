New Zealand sets up sanctuary for tiny frogs
New Zealand has declared the natural habitat of a very rare frog to be a conservation sanctuary, giving the tiny creature a chance to recover its numbers. The 400-hectare area of land is located near the town of Te Puke, in the Bay of Plenty region of North Island.
