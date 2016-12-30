New Zealand Girl Rides Cow Like Horse, Teaches It To Jump
The teenager, Hannah Simpson , rides her dairy cow, Leila, on the farm in Invercargill in the country's deep south. She has been doing so since being dared by her brother when Leila was six months old and has now trained her to jump 1.4 metres high, according to The Guardian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation
|4 hr
|Faith from New Ba...
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|5 hr
|Donald
|7
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|5 hr
|Donald
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|5 hr
|Rick
|1
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|6 hr
|Fraser
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|6 hr
|Fraser
|10
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|9 hr
|Fredii
|10
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC