New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
New Zealand said the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements should have come as no surprise to Israel after it retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Wellington. New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution which described the settlements in the occupied territories as a major stumbling block to Middle East peace efforts, as they are built on land the Palestinians consider part of their future state.
#1 21 hrs ago
I fully expect President Trump to sever all trade and military ties to New Zealand after January 20!
I believe all Maori lands must be restored
East Asia is the fate of New Zealand and it will be fitting for this deeply Anti Semitic and Anti Christ craphouse of isolated islands!
