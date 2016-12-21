New airline arrives at Auckland as airport cracks 18 million passengers a year
Chinese carrier Tianjin Airlines has touched down at Auckland Airport where passenger numbers have surged past 18 million passengers a year. The airline is the 29th international carrier at the airport and will link Auckland to Chinese cities Tianjin and Chongqing.
