Motorcycle deaths on New Zealand road...

Motorcycle deaths on New Zealand roads highest in almost 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Motorcycle deaths on New Zealand roads are the highest they have been in almost 20 years and a leading police officer is wondering whether a "macho culture" among riders is part of the problem. The latest Ministry of Transport figures revealed 50 motorcyclists were killed in road accidents across the country in 2015, the most since 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) 6 hr Bareit 61
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 15 hr Tyler 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 15 hr Wesley 6
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 17 hr Andre 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Sun Max paine 6
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Sun Franklin Agapay 8
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Dec 24 Dick USA 1
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC