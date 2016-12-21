More than $13k raised for family of Ranui child abducted and sexually assaulted
The family of a boy who was kidnapped and subjected to a prolonged sexual attack hope to go on a family holiday after generous donations from New Zealanders topped $13,000 on a fundraising page. Now community supporters, who set up a group to support the family in the wake of the assault, are working to set up a trust in which the proceeds of the donations can also be kept, to help with the boy's future.
