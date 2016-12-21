Meet New Zealand's first babies of 2017

Meet New Zealand's first babies of 2017

Maui Hunt and Nicole Maney with their daughter Amaia, the first baby born in Rotorua in 2017. Picture / Ben Fraser Ella Whitehead was born at 12.01am at Taranaki Base Hospital to parents Sarah and Lewis Whitehead and has already met her 2-year-old brother Max.

New Zealand

