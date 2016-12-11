Many questions remain over forestry deaths
WorkSafe is investigating how the forestry worker was struck by a steel cable while he was working in Pohakura Forest, north of Napier. His father Richard Brooking said he should have been "fresh" for work that Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|17 hr
|Max paine
|6
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|22 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Dec 21
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC