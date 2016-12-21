Leaky house win: Owners to continue fight
This leaky home owned by Olivia Waiyee Lee in Ruakaka could cost nearly $1 million to fix. Photo / John Stone A win in the Supreme Court has paved the way for a Northland homeowner to continue her leaky building case against the Whangarei District Council .
New Zealand Discussions
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Dec 24
|Dick USA
|1
