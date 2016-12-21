KiwiRail cans electric trains on partially electrified North Island trunkline
KiwiRail, the state-owned rail and freight operator, said a small fleet of electric trains on New Zealand's North Island would be phased out over the next two years and replaced with diesel locomotives. The North Island Main Trunk, or NIMT, runs from Auckland to Wellington but is only electrified between Hamilton and Palmerston North with a fleet of 16 almost 30-year old electric trains, Wellington-based KiwiRail said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|19 hr
|Morgan
|5
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Fri
|Foo
|6
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Fri
|martins
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec 17
|John
|4,205
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC