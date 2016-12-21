Kaitaia teen Nina Griffiths wins New Zealander of the Year People's Choice Award
Kaitaia College student Nina Griffiths says winning the 2016 People's Choice Award isn't a win for herself but a victory for the cause of youth suicide. After a spate of youth suicides struck the Far North township of Kaitaia earlier this year, an unlikely hero emerged from the tragedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|1 hr
|Fraser
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|1 hr
|Fraser
|10
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|3 hr
|Fredii
|10
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|3 hr
|Fredii
|6
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|23 hr
|Harvey
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Dec 27
|Sam
|6
|My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Bareit
|61
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC