Kaitaia teen Nina Griffiths wins New ...

Kaitaia teen Nina Griffiths wins New Zealander of the Year People's Choice Award

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Kaitaia College student Nina Griffiths says winning the 2016 People's Choice Award isn't a win for herself but a victory for the cause of youth suicide. After a spate of youth suicides struck the Far North township of Kaitaia earlier this year, an unlikely hero emerged from the tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 1 hr Fraser 9
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 1 hr Fraser 10
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 3 hr Fredii 10
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 3 hr Fredii 6
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 23 hr Harvey 4
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Dec 27 Sam 6
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) Dec 27 Bareit 61
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,834

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC