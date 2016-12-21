Insurance trouble for blind student who had thesis stolen
Olivia Godfrey, who is blind, had her laptop and other gear stolen on Labour Weekend and is still waiting for Tower Insurance to replace her equipment. A blind Palmerston North woman's goal of completing her masters degree is on the line, after her specialty computer equipment was stolen - and her insurance company left her hanging.
