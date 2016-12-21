Insurance trouble for blind student w...

Insurance trouble for blind student who had thesis stolen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Olivia Godfrey, who is blind, had her laptop and other gear stolen on Labour Weekend and is still waiting for Tower Insurance to replace her equipment. A blind Palmerston North woman's goal of completing her masters degree is on the line, after her specialty computer equipment was stolen - and her insurance company left her hanging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 3 hr vargas 6
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 14 hr Hussain 8
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 14 hr Hussain 3
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Tue Braids 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Tue Sam 7
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Tue Jake 7
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) Tue Bareit 61
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC