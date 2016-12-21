Improved literacy and numeracy giving criminals new chapter
A Bay of Plenty company is helping criminals get their literacy and numeracy up so they have the opportunity of employment. Lack of those basic skills are a major stumbling block for prisoners who can easily fall back into old habits upon release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
