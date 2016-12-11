How New Zealand spent Christmas day
Is your tree the biggest, your gift pile the most mountainous? Maybe your pavlova hasn't turned out quite as Pavulous as you'd hoped. We want your pics, videos and stories of how you're spending Christmas 2016 so get in touch at [email protected] Homepage Editor Rory O'Sullivan, reporter Phillip McSweeney and news director Anna Loren spread the Christmas Cheer from Stuff's Auckland offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|10 hr
|Max paine
|6
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|14 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Sat
|420Santa
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Dec 21
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC