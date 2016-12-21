Housing New Zealand opens new dedicat...

Housing New Zealand opens new dedicated customer office in Manukau

Among the Housing New Zealand staff on hand to mark the opening of their new office in Manukau were, from left, tenancy managers Desmond Horomia and Liz Dwyer, senior tenancy manager Neisha Hura-Tupaea, area manager Tavai Karapani, tenancy managers Te Aroha Wade, Erica August, Irene Ma'asi and Scott Tuapola. Chief operating officer Paul Commons says it will manage about 3100 Housing NZ properties in Wiri, Clendon, Papatoetoe, Manurewa and Mangere East.

New Zealand

