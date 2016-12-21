Housing New Zealand opens new dedicated customer office in Manukau
Among the Housing New Zealand staff on hand to mark the opening of their new office in Manukau were, from left, tenancy managers Desmond Horomia and Liz Dwyer, senior tenancy manager Neisha Hura-Tupaea, area manager Tavai Karapani, tenancy managers Te Aroha Wade, Erica August, Irene Ma'asi and Scott Tuapola. Chief operating officer Paul Commons says it will manage about 3100 Housing NZ properties in Wiri, Clendon, Papatoetoe, Manurewa and Mangere East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|19 hr
|Morgan
|5
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Fri
|Foo
|6
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Fri
|martins
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Wed
|Gaston
|5
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec 17
|John
|4,205
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC