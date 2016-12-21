Holiday rush causes traffic chaos across the country
Queues are forming on national motorways as holiday makers leaving late for a break try to get out of town. Wellington police are telling drivers to think about delaying their trips, while motorists in Auckland are frustrated with a clogged southern motorway.
