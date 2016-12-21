High speed drivers endangering lives ...

High speed drivers endangering lives along post-quake route

Read more: Nelson Mail

New Zealand drivers are warned to stick to speed limits on South Island roads as motorists continue to break the law. Police have clocked a driver speeding at 152 kmh through the new post-quake highway in St Arnaud just days after three teens died in a high-speed crash in Canterbury.

New Zealand

