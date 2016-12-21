Green Party to stand against Labour i...

Green Party to stand against Labour in Mt Albert by-election

Manawatu Evening Standard

Labour will face a contest in its attempt to retain the Mt Albert electorate, with the Greens announcing they will stand a candidate in February's by-election to give voters a choice. The move comes despite National announcing it would not put forward a candidate in the race to replace retiring MP David Shearer - a decision which led to Labour accusing the Government of "running scared".

New Zealand

