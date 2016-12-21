Government sells off Tauranga's state housing portfolio to Accessible Properties
Accessible Properties has signed a contract with the Government confirming it will acquire and manage 1140 state homes in Tauranga, and plans to add 150 more houses to its portfolio. The 1140 homes are currently with Housing New Zealand and will transfer on April 1, 2017.
