Government joins forces with Hamilton City Council
The Hamilton City Council will join other New Zealand centres and be able to fast-track new areas for residential development under a new deal with the government, Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith said today. "Hamilton's population has experienced growth of more than 7 percent during the past three years, and this has increased the pressure on housing supply," Smith said.
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Dec 17
|John
|4,205
