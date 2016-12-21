Ford's New Summer Escape Arrives
The Ford Escape offers one of the most technologically-advanced, smart SUVs in New Zealand, five-star safety, improved fuel efficiency and all at a more affordable price. The New Ford Escape is the latest addition to Ford New Zealand's expanding SUV range.
