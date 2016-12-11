Faith-filled New Zealanders still keep Christ at the centre of Christmas
It was a full house at St Mary's Peace Hall in New Plymouth with parishioners flocking to celebrate Christmas with their church community. It was the first Christmas service following the closure of the cathedral earlier this year, which stands as the oldest stone church in New Zealand but requires an extensive amount of earthquake strengthening.
