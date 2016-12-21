Driver dies following milk tanker and...

Driver dies following milk tanker and car crash in South Taranaki

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The crash involving a Fonterra tanker and a car on the intersection of Ohangai Rd and Tawhiti Rd, east of Hawera, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 The 53-year-old Wellington man was airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition following the crash, which happened about 9.35am at the intersection of Ohangai and Tawhiti roads, east of Hawera, on Wednesday. The crash involving a Fonterra tanker and a car on the intersection of Ohangai Rd and Tawhiti Rd, east of Hawera, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 The road around the crash site was cordoned off while the police CIB, commercial vehicle investigation and serious crash units surveyed the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 5 hr Braids 7
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 5 hr Timmo 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 5 hr Sam 7
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 10 hr Jake 7
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... 10 hr Rutherford 2
My Neighbour Saw Me Naked And Erect (Feb '13) Tue Bareit 61
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Mon Tyler 5
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC