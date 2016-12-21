DoC sends in choppers to fight bush fire

DoC sends in choppers to fight bush fire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Department of Conservation is sending in helicopters this morning to deal with the remnants of a bush fire on the Coromandel. The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon on Moanataiari Creek Road, near Thames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation 7 hr Faith from New Ba... 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... 8 hr Donald 7
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland 8 hr Donald 7
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 8 hr Rick 1
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... 9 hr Fraser 9
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland 9 hr Fraser 10
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 12 hr Fredii 10
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC