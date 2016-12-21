DoC sends in choppers to fight bush fire
The Department of Conservation is sending in helicopters this morning to deal with the remnants of a bush fire on the Coromandel. The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon on Moanataiari Creek Road, near Thames.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
